Saenger to host fall block party in downtown Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Saenger Theatre in downtown Hattiesburg is generating revenue for businesses in the area through its fall block party series.
A free block party event, open to the public, will be held on Forrest Street in front of the theater on Thursday night.
The event will have music, games and a bar. The event aims to bring the community together and showcase what downtown has to offer.
These block parties prelude the main act, which continues Thursday night with country music artist Rodney Atkins taking the stage at 8 p.m.
The next block part will be on Saturday before Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors perform.
More block parties will continue on Friday, Oct. 25, before the showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and Friday, Nov. 15, before comedian Darren Knight performs.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.