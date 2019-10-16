Dozier becomes first USM player to appear in second World Series

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Brian Dozier now stands alone in University of Southern Mississippi baseball history as the only former player to advance to the Fall Classic for a second time.
The Washington Nationals second baseman will appear in his second-straight World Series next week after Washington swept the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday night in four games to win the franchise’s first National League pennant.
The Nationals survived the NL Wild Card game against the Milwaukee Brewers before beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in a heated five-game division series.
Dozier, 32, signed a one-year deal with Nationals in January after appearing in the World Series with the Dodgers last season. He played in 135 games in the 2019 regular season, hitting 20 home runs and driving in 50 runs for Washington.
The 2015 All-Star and 2017 Gold Glove winner played at Southern Miss from 2006-2009, helping the Golden Eagles get to the College World Series before being drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the eighth round of the 2009 MLB Draft.
Washington now waits on the winner of the American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros, which Houston leads 2-1.
The World Series is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 22. But before then, Dozier and his teammates took the time to celebrate their historic accomplishment after the big win Tuesday night.
