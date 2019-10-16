Deputies looking for runaway Covington Co. teen

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 14-year-old who reportedly ran away from home.
Investigator Tony Puckett said Skylar Jordan could have gone to the Meridian area.
Skylar is 5-foot-3, weighs around 110 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen Tuesday wearing black shorts and a maroon hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-8281.
