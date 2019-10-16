BREAKING: Heavy police presence at B’ham apartment complex connected to Kamille McKinney search

Amber Alert: Kamille McKinney (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | October 16, 2019 at 10:34 AM CDT - Updated October 16 at 11:28 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is a heavy police presence outside a Birmingham apartment complex as authorities search for Kamille McKinney.

The apartment complex is located in the 2700 block of Jefferson Ave. near 28th St. SW. BPD, undercover and a helicopter are on the scene.

We responded to the scene shortly after 10 a.m.

Kamille’s father is on the scene, as are many other residents who live in the area.

We have a crew on the scene and will provide updates as we get more information.

There is a heavy police presence outside Marland Apartments on Jefferson Ave.
There is a heavy police presence outside Marland Apartments on Jefferson Ave. (Source: WBRC)

