Scratch-off lottery tickets go on sale Nov. 25 in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Scratch-off lottery tickets will go on sale for the first time ever in Mississippi on Nov. 25, 2019, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced Tuesday.
The MLC said in August that instant ticket games would be available in the Magnolia State no later that Dec. 1 and that online drawing games are anticipated to begin in early 2020.
“The earlier start date reflects our rapid progress,” MLC President Tom Shaheen said in a news release.
As the November launch date approaches, the MLC has started sending out acceptance letters to approved lottery retailers.
“We are beyond excited about working with such a great group of retailers,” said Shaheen. “The acceptance letter includes next step information addressing retailer training and store preparation for lottery terminals and equipment. Retailers will also receive a lottery certificate, which is required to be visibly posted in their location.
The MLC said it is still accepting applications from retailers looking to sell lottery tickets and there is no limit to how retailers could be approved. Interested retailers can find more information on the application process here.
“The pillar of the lottery is having successful retailers on board,” Shaheen said. “We are working with retailers to ensure they are well-prepared for launch.”
The MLC said a list of approved retailers is coming soon to its website.
