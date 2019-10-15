Richton library celebrates 100 years of voting rights for women

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been 100 years since Congress passed the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which prohibited the federal government and states from denying the right to vote based on sex.
The Richton Public Library is showcasing an exhibit celebrating women gaining the right to vote. The Rightfully Hers exhibit provides facts about the history of the amendment, women’s rights and celebrates those women who have paved the way for today’s women.
Rightfully Hers is a national archives and records administration initiative.
There will be a reception on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Richton Public Library celebrating Rightfully Hers with local candidates.
