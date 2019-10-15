MHP: Man killed in Hwy. 15 crash in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One man is dead following a single-car crash in Jones County on Saturday.
Sgt. Travis Luck with Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the crash on MS Highway 15 at Glad School Road.
Luck said a Ford Ranger was traveling north, ran off the right shoulder of the road causing it to overturn. Luck said three people were ejected from the vehicle and taken to Forrest General Hospital with injuries.
Luck said investigators were notified on Monday that the driver died from his injuries.
