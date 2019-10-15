Laurel Housing Authority recognizes Housing in America Month

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Housing Authority met Tuesday as part of Housing in America Month.
At the event, Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee presented them with a proclamation and residents shared their stories of how they ended up in the Housing Authority and how the organization helps them in other ways.
“They were able to open up the doors for me and give me what I need," said resident Alberta Hibbler. “My child is in Boy Scouts and they’re starting choirs. Anything that you possibly need they have for you.”
Residents also spoke about the stereotype that comes with living in public housing.
“We don’t call it the projects no more," said Terry Cooley. “That’s one thing, we call it the Housing Authority. It’s really an upgrade from what the projects used to be. And it’s nice, it’s clean, it’s convenient and by being low income, the cost is not that much.”
For Laurel Housing Authority Executive Director Alrick Young, this day means a lot.
“We were here to celebrate, Housing America, the importance of all citizens having access to safe, decent and sanitary housing," said Young. "While also recognizing there are some people in the community whose housing needs are unmet.”
For people needing assistance from the Laurel Housing Authority, they can go to any of the five locations around the city for help.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.