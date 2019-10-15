High School Football Recap: Week 8; Part 4

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WDAM) _ Quarterbacks Damon Stewart and Kabe Barnett combined to throw for 225 yards and five touchdowns as Oak Grove High School dominated Meridian High School in Region 3-6A play.
Senior Tavion Smith caught two passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns and junior Jordan Coleman pulled in a 36-yard touchdown pass.
Senior Brandon Hayes had two catches for 14 yards and a touchdown and also took back an interception for another score.
Senior Eric Robinson had three catches for 32 yards and a touchdown.
Stewart went 6-for-11 for 144 yards and three touchdowns, while Barnett was 3-of-4 for 81 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.
Senior Nick Milsap led the Warriors’ ground game against Meridian (1-7, 0-3 region) with 135 and two touchdowns.
Oak Grove (4-3, 1-2), which snapped a three-game losing streak, will host Terry High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (2-6, 0-3) lost Friday 42-7 to Pearl High School.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Maroon Tide ran for 404 yards Friday to run past the Tigers in Region 4-5A play.
The Tigers ran for 235 yards themselves, paced by senior Rhyen Brisco, who rushed for 197 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.
Junior Tomacio Robinson scored on a 3-yard run for the Tigers’ other touchdown and senior place-kicker Kendyl Terrell kicked a 32-yard field goal.
Unbeaten Picayune saw senior Cameron Thomas rush for 216 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. Junior Austin Samples had 61 yards and a touchdown on three carries, senior Kade Turnage went for 37 yards and a score on three carries and junior Nick Doane had a 24-yard touchdown run.
The Tigers (1-6, 0-3 region) will travel to Carriere to take on Pearl River Central High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Blue Devils (3-4, 2-1) defeated Long Beach 28-14 Friday.
Picayune (7-0, 3-0) will host Long Beach High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bearcats (1-6, 0-3) lost 28-14 Friday to Pearl River Central High School.
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Tigers recovered four fumbles by the Eagles, with senior Chris Keys taking one back 32 yards for a score Friday as Collins snapped a two-game skid.
Junior Emmanuel Lockhart ran for 60 yards on 15 carries, junior Ken’Dariun added 58 yards on 19 carries and sophomore Antonio Spencer finished with 52 yards on 15 carries.
The Tigers (2-5, 1-0 Region 8-2A) will travel to Columbia to take on East Marion High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Eagles took down St. Patrick High School 40-17 Friday.
North Forrest (3-5, 1-1 region) has an open week.
BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior quarterback Devin Daniels accounted for five touchdowns Friday as the Eagles won their fourth consecutive game.
Daniels, who threw for 229 yards and three scores with two interceptions, ran for 182 yards and two scores.
Senior Jaquarius Jones ran for 70 yards on seven carries and junior Latral Walker added 9 yards and a touchdown on six carries, as East Marion rolled up 317 yards rushing.
Junior Carlos Stubbs had two catches for 51 yards and a touchdown, while sophomore Amere Woodham had two catches for 90 yards and a touchdown.
St. Patrick junior quarterback Adam Ritter completed 17-of-36 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns.
Junior Landon Peterson caught 10 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown, sophomore Kaleb Chatman had three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown and junior Vincent Pisciotta Jr. had two catches for 91 yards.
Freshman Ty Miller connected on a first-quarter field goal as well as both his extra points.
The Eagles (5-2, 2-0 Region 8-2A) will host Collins High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tigers (2-5, 1-0) topped North Forrest High School 16-0 Friday,
The Fighting Irish (5-3, 0-2) will travel to New Augusta to take on Perry Central High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs are coming off an open week.
SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Bulldogs came up with six take-aways and seniors Joseph Owens and Jordan Barrett each scored two touchdowns Friday as Seminary snapped a two-game losing streak.
The Bulldogs led 12-6 after the first quarter, bumped the lead to 20-6 at halftime and had the game in hand by the end of the third quarter, leading 33-6.
Owens ran for 151 yards and two scores on 13 carries and Barrett added 61 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Barrett also ran for a 2-point conversion
Senior Poun’darius Youngblood completed 3-of-4 passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Gaige Walters caught a 33-yard touchdown pass, while Barrett snared a 26-yard pass for a third score.
Junior Cameron Sanford rushed for 61 yards on 13 carries, as Seminary ran for 392 yards.
Senior Austin Keys, one of five Bulldogs with a fumble recovery, returned his for a touchdown.
Also recovering fumbles: senior London Reese; junior Elyias Barnes; sophomore Ladarious Keys; and freshman Donquerious Feazell.
Freshman Alvin Fortenberry came up with an interception off Tylertown sophomore Kendrick Lampton.
Lampton would finish 10-of-19 for 152 yards and a touchdown with an interception. He also rushed for 47 yards on five carries.
Senior Nicholus Ratliff caught four passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. Junior Gregory Dillon led the Chiefs’ rushing game with 42 yards on eight carries.
Tylertown (3-5, 0-2 Region 8-3A) will travel to Magee at 7 p.m. Friday night. The Trojans dropped a 12-7 region decision to West Marion Friday.
Seminary (5-3, 1-1) will host Jefferson Davis County High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Jaguars (2-6, 0-2) lost 36-22 to Columbia High School Friday.
