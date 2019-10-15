Charges against couple in Jones Co. animal cruelty case dropped

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A case involving a Jones County couple who were arrested during an animal cruelty investigation more than a year ago has finally come to an end. The criminal case involving David and Mary Ellen Senne has been dismissed.
The Sennes were charged with aggravated animal cruelty after the Jones County Sheriff's Office and Humane Society of the United States seized 89 animals, including five personal pets, from the Sennes’ property on Lyons Ranch Road. Officials said most of the animals were found to be in poor condition.
The seizure of the five household pets was deemed unconstitutional by Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson. Sheriff Alex Hodge and HSUS asked the Mississippi Supreme Court to hear their arguments to appeal the decision, but the high court denied those petitions.
That lead to the case against the Sennes being dismissed.
The Sennes sued the sheriff’s office over the loss of their five household pets and were awarded $5,000 in restitution.
