VFW Post 3036 partners with USM military veterans

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3036 presented a $2,000 check to the University of Southern Mississippi’s Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families Monday to help the university build a new veterans center on the Hattiesburg campus.
Once the new center is built, it will serve as a multi-functional building that will serve veterans.
The USM Foundation has already raised 75% of the funds needed to start construction.
The building will be located in the two vacant lots behind Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers off of 35th Avenue and Pearl Street.
