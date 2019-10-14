Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old Holmes Co. man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 79 year old Willie Theester Helm of Lexington, Holmes County, MS.
He is described as a black male, six feet, two inches tall, weighing 225 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen Sunday, October 13, 2019, at about 3:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Helm Lane in Holmes County wearing a navy blue T-shirt and blue jean pants.
Willie Theester Helm is believed to be in a 2005 Lexus LS 430 brown in color, bearing MS license plate number HLE520 with unknown direction of travel.
Family members say Willie Theester Helm suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Willie Theester Helm contact Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 662-834-1511.
