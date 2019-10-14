2 Pine Belt men arrested on child pornography charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt men are behind on child pornography charges in separate cases after authorities suspected online activity, the Attorney General announced Monday.
James Bryant, Jr., 27, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at his home Wednesday by Hattiesburg police and booked into the Forrest County Adult Correctional Facility. The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), Hattiesburg Police Department, and the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation of this case.
Charles Lewis Freeman, Jr. 48, of Waynesboro, was also arrested at his home on Wednesday by an investigator with the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Division and booked into the Wayne County jail.
Both men are charged with one count of child exploitation for possession of child pornography.
If convicted, they both could face up to 40 years in prison. Both cases will be prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Brandon Ogburn.
