MDEQ awards solid waste assistance grant to Pine Belt counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) awarded three Pine Belt counties grant funding for solid waste collection programs.
MDEQ announced Monday that Jones County was awarded $27,726 to go towards a household hazardous waste collection program.
“The Solid Waste Assistance Grants support a variety of useful solid waste management activities for cities and counties, and this grant will assist the county’s efforts in improving their management of solid waste,” said Gary Rikard, MDEQ Executive Director.
Lamar County was awarded $50,000 for the use of its bulky waste collection program.
Jefferson Davis County was awarded $13,995 that will be used for illegal dumpsite cleanup.
“Cities and counties may apply for Solid Waste Assistance Grants through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality,” said Rikard. “These grants are used by local communities for programs to prevent and clean up unauthorized dumps; to aid in hiring local solid waste enforcement officers; for public education efforts on solid waste disposal and recycling; and, to establish programs for the collection of white goods, bulky wastes, and recyclables.”
MDEQ also awarded the Pine Belt Regional Authority at $202,820 two-year waste tire grant to continue the local waste tire collection program for small quantity generators of waste tires. Money for waste tire grants is provided by a waste tire account, which is funded from a fee charged on the wholesale of every new motor vehicle tire sold in the state.
The fee provides funds to make sure waste tires are managed and disposed of properly.
