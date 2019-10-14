Homeless man hopes donations will allow Hattiesburg shelter to reopen

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Salvation Army in Hattiesburg continues to look for donations to reopen its shelter. One local homeless man said he hopes the shelter will reopen soon so he can use the space to rest his head at night.
Melvin Ball said he recently became homeless after getting hurt on the job and was unable to pay his rent. He went to The Salvation Army around four months ago hoping to stay at the shelter. He was turned down, because the shelter has been closed since it was badly damaged by a tornado in 2017.
Ball is hoping The Salvation Army will be able to raise enough money to reopen the shelter so he will have a warm place to stay once colder temperatures move in.
To make a donation, call The Salvation Army at 601-544–3684 or go to the organization’s website at https://salvationarmyalm.org/hattiesburg/.
