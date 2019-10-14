High School Football Recap: Week 8; Part 3

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior place-kicker Nate Jones connected on a 35-yard field goal on the final play of the game Friday night to give Petal High School a 27-24 Region 3-6A victory over Brandon High School.
Jones scored the Panthers’ final seven points, as Petal (6-1, 3-0 region) picked up its third consecutive victory.
Senior running back Micah McGowan ran for 68 yards on 18 carries, including two-first half touchdowns that helped the Panthers grab a 21-14 halftime lead.
McGowan’s 2-yard scoring run and a 10-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback DeCarlos Nicholson put Petal ahead 14-0 after one quarter.
Brandon junior Ozzario Smith scored on a 7-yard run to cut the deficit in half before McGowan’s 8-yard run pushed the Panthers’ advantage back out to two scores late in the second quarter.
But the Bulldogs hurried down the field, and senior quarterback Will Rogers beat the clock with a 9-yard touchdown pass to get Brandon back within seven points.
The Bulldogs tied the score early in the fourth quarter on Rogers’ 58-yard pass to senior Joshua Montague, before Jones put Petal back in front 24-21 with a 34-yard field goal.
Brandon senior Mason Walker’s 21-yard field tied the game again before Petal mounted a furious final drive to get Jones into range.
For the game, Jones converted three extra points and both field goals.
Nicholson hit 16-of-22 passes for 207 yards and rushed five times for 58 yards and a touchdown.
Junior running back Rashad Handford managed 13 yards rushing on five carries and caught four passes for 56 yards.
Junior receiver Jonathan Harris had five catches for 65 yards.
Petal will travel to Brandon at 7 p.m. Friday to take on Northwest Rankin High School. The Cougars (3-4, 3-0 region) picked up their third consecutive victory with a 35-0 win over George County High School Friday.
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior quarterback Zharkerreun Wesley rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns as the War Eagles rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit and then outlasted the Hornets.
Wayne County outscored East Central 21-0 in the third quarter to erase a 27-14 halftime deficit. The Hornets outscored the War Eagles 13-7 in the fourth quarter, but Wesley’s 57-yard touchdown run proved to be the difference.
All told, Wayne County piled up 444 yards total offense.
Wesley, who completed just 1-of-3 passes for 44 yards, scored on runs of 10 yards and 35 yards earlier in the game to help the War Eagles rally.
Sophomore Sebastin Chafin spelled Wesley at quarterback at times, completing 7-of-10 passes for 75 yards with an interception. Senior Octavious Bonner grabbed three passes for 65 yards.
Junior Shadamien Williamson added 98 yards on seven carries, including a 53-yard touchdown run, and senior Jerronte Walker had 34 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
Senior Johnathan Street pitched into the War Eagles’ scoring, returning a blocked punt 20 yards for a touchdown.
The War Eagles (5-2, 3-0 Region 4-5A) will travel to Pascagoula High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Panthers (4-3, 2-1) topped Gautier High School 22-16 Friday.
MT. OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Sophomores Marcus Baggett and Quandarius Hubbard combined to rush for 190 yards and two touchdowns as the Pirates won their second consecutive game.
Hubbard had 106 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Baggett ran for 84 yards and a score on nine carries. Each added a 2-point conversion run.
Baggett scored in the first quarter for an 8-0 lead and then sophomore Jarrod Gary returned an interception 60 yards for a second-quarter touchdown to put the Pirates ahead 14-0 at halftime.
Hubbard and senior Zyterrious Chatman had touchdown runs in the second half. Chatman gained just 8 yards on two carries, but also caught a 30-yard pass from Baggett.
The Pirates (3-5, 2-2 Region 4-1A) will travel to Hattiesburg Friday for a 7 p.m. visit with Sacred Heart High School. The Crusaders (0-7, 0-5) fell 32-0 at Leake County High School Friday.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) _ Seniors Zymarrian Ducksworth and Mason Smith ran for touchdowns in the second quarter, and the Tigers tacked on a late safety Friday to win their second consecutive Region 5-4A game.
Ducksworth scored on a 3-yard run for a 7-0 lead before Smith broke a 65-yard run to leave the Tigers ahead 14-0 over the Eagles (2-6, 0-2 region) at halftime.
Northeast Jones (4-4, 2-0 region) will travel to Quitman High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Panthers (5-3, 2-2) defeated Newton County High School 23-0 Friday night.
BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior Drake Henderson’s four completions Friday night went for touchdowns as the Wildcats ran away with the Region 7-4A contest.
Greene County led 20-0 after the first quarter and 34-0 at halftime.
Henderson, who completed 4-of-7 passes for 183 yards, also ran for 94 yards and a touchdown.
Senior Anthony Calhoun rushed for 69 and a score on seven carries and caught two passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns.
Freshman K.J. Miller had a 45-yard touchdown catch and senior Peyton Roberts came down with a 25-yard scoring pass.
Junior Josh Daniels had three catches for 33 yards for the Aggies.
FCAHS (2-5, 0-2 region) will visit Sumrall at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bobcats (3-5, 0-2) lost 28-17 to Purvis High School Thursday night.
Greene County (4-3, 2-2) will visit Stone High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tomcats dropped a 41-14 decision to Poplarville High School Friday.
