Domestic violence survivor shares story to spread awareness

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Ishaunna Gully was 22 years old when her ex-boyfriend, Samuel Myers, broke into her house and shot her in the back.
The incident left her paralyzed from the waist down.
“He came and he stood over me and he shot me in the back and as he went to shoot me again, I saw him fly back," Gully said. “But I didn’t know exactly what happened, but he flew back, and he wasn’t able to shoot me again."
She says through therapy and prayer, she has learned to forgive him and move on in life.
Now, Gully is looking to help people become more aware of domestic violence through her story.
“This story needs to be told because domestic violence is so real," said Gully.
Here’s what Gully wants people to learn from her story.
“What I would like for young ladies to learn from this is: Take your time when you’re in a relationship, get to know the person. And first and foremost, you must love yourself,” said Gully.
She also wants people to be careful when judging people stuck in abusive relationships.
“Be careful with telling a young lady, 'You should leave and not go back.’ Yes, you may should leave and not go back but you need to do it the right way. A lot of women, when they leave, that’s the most dangerous time,” said Gully.
