USM Homecoming Parade features The Pride, floats, homecoming court

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi celebrated Homecoming 2019 on Saturday with several events, including its annual parade on Hardy Street.
The Pride of Mississippi Marching Band was featured in that event, which began at Midtown Market and ended on campus.
The homecoming court participated in the festivities while many members of fraternities and sororities rode on floats.
The grand marshal of the parade was Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.
The theme for homecoming was a “Golden Family Reunion.”
