Pine Belt Football Recap: Week 8; Part 2

FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior quarterback Jeremiah Holmes and junior running back Larry Magee scored on first-half touchdown runs and West Marion High School’s defense made that stand for a 12-7 Region 8-3A victory over previously unbeaten Magee High School.
Holmes scored on a 1-yard run to give the Marion County Trojans a 6-0 only to have junior quarterback Chandler Pittman put the Simpson County Trojans ahead 7-6 on a 6-yard run.
Magee scored what turned out to be the deciding points in the second quarter, crashing over from 4 yards out.
Holmes completed 10-of-16 passes for 134 yards with an interception. He also rushed nine time for 22 yards and a score.
Magee picked up 39 yards on nine carries, caught four passes for another 43 yards and recovered a fumble on defense.
Junior Omarion Swanigan caught four passes for 97 yards and also recovered a fumble.
Sophomore Octavious Harvey ran for 43 yards on 10 carries, while junior Jartavious Martin added 44 yards on eight carries.
West Marion senior Ott Mitchell had an interception.
West Marion’s victory sets up a meeting of Region 8-3A unbeatens, with West Marion traveling across Marion County to visit Columbia High School at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Wildcats (7-0, 2-0) defeated Jefferson Davis County 36-22 Friday night.
Magee (7-1, 1-1) will host Tylertown High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Chiefs dropped a 46-6 decision to Seminary High School Friday.
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) _ Junior quarterback Robert Henry ran for 202 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries and completed all five of his passes for another 97 yards and two more scores Friday in the Panthers’ Region 4-1A rout.
Henry, who also recovered a fumble on defense, was one of 12 ballcarriers for Lumberton, as the Panthers piled up 429 rushing yards. All told, Lumberton finished with 526 yards total offense.
Junior Trevon Jesse ran for 77 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and added a 2-point conversion run.
Senior Devon Spinner had a 21-yard touchdown run on his lone carry, freshman Kelby Bush had 32 yards and a score on two carries and sophomore Shavante Toney ran for 20 yards and a touchdown on three carries.
Senior Jason Buckley had two catches for 24 yards and a touchdown and junior K’nlan Willis also had two catches for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Salem (1-7, 1-4 region) will travel to Mt. Olive High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Pirates (3-5, 2-2) defeated Sebastopol High School Friday 28-0.
Lumberton (6-2, 5-0) will visit Richton High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Rebels (4-3, 2-1) traveled to Pascagoula Saturday night to play Resurrection Catholic High School (7-0, 4-0).
SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) _ Junior quarterback Alan Follis threw two touchdowns to junior Tajrick Randolph and ran for a third Friday night as the Mustangs set up a clash of Region 3-5A unbeatens.
West Jones (7-0, 3-0) will host Laurel High School (6-1, 3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Golden Tornadoes defeated Natchez High School 46-6 Thursday night.
Follis completed 17-of-25 passes for 157 yards. Randolph hauled in 10 of them for 100 yards and two scores. Follis also ran for 56 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
The Mustangs broke out in front 14-0 after one quarter and held a 23-6 lead at halftime. Forest Hill (3-5, 2-1) got within 23-12 after three quarters, but West Jones outscored the Patriots 14-6 in the fourth quarter.
Senior Jasper Jones led the Mustangs with 49 yards rushing on 13 carries. Junior Kentrel Pruitt had 45 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and sophomore Joshua McDonald added 35 yards and a score on nine carries.
Sophomore place-kicker Benjamin Cooper kicked a 28-yard field goal and made four of five extra-point tries.
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Junior quarterback Ty Keyes threw five touchdown passes and ran for a sixth Thursday night as the Tartars capped the Oilers in Region 5-2A play.
Taylorsville led 13-0 after one quarter and bulked the lead to 35-0 at halftime.
Keyes was 11-of-16 for 292 yards. He ran four times for 29 yards and a score.
Junior Tyrese Keyes had three catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Jabez Griffith had two catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, junior Arterious Miller had two catches for 17 yards and a touchdown and junior Jalon Clark had an 80-yard touchdown catch.
Senior Dereco Crosby returned an interception for a touchdown and junior Travis Keyes ran in a 2-point conversion.
Junior Jeffery Pittman led the ground game with 44 yards on eight carries.
The Tartars (7-1, 2-0 Region 5-2A) will host unbeaten Enterprise High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (7-0, 2-0) handed Mize High School its second consecutive loss Friday, taking a 28-22 region decision.
