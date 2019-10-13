Pearl River Picks Up Thrilling Win On Homecoming

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (PRCC Athletics) - Homecoming came down to the final 35 seconds Saturday.
After falling behind early, Pearl River rallied past visiting Southwest 17-16 at Dobie Holden Stadium.
The victory was a complete effort by the Wildcats (2-5 overall, 1-4 MACJC South), who shutout Southwest (0-7, 0-5) in the second half to secure the win.
“We did whatever it took to get the win. When the time came to execute certain things and make things happen our kids did just that. We missed a bunch of plays early on so we stressed to them they have to make the plays to win the ballgame,” Pearl River coach Ted Egger said. “I can’t give enough credit to our coaches. They did a great job coaching football this week and today. They came in, some things weren’t working in the first half, made the adjustments that were needed, got these kids believing in what they’re doing and came out and executed.
“They did a tremendous, tremendous job.”
Trailing 16-7 going into the fourth quarter, Pearl River marched down the field to set up a 4-yard run by Jaylan Wilson (Bay St. Louis; Bay). Wilson took the snap, dashed around the right side and into the end zone untouched with 6:30 remaining on the clock.
“I saw it from the beginning. We were in ‘Wildcat’ and I told Coach before we got in, ‘Coach, give me the ball. I’m going to make a good play,’” Wilson said. “He put the ball in my hands so I had to make a good play and we executed it well. I told my running back to block the closest guy and I was going to make everyone else miss.”
The Wildcats play #1 Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday at 7 pm.
