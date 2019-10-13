Moselle VFD hosts first Oktoberfest

MOSELLE, MS (WDAM) - Members of one Jones County fire department rolled out the red carpet and invited their neighbors to their first ever fall festival.
The inaugural Oktoberfest at the Moselle Volunteer Fire Department featured food, music, face painting and a community yard sale.
Firefighters say it was a great way to reach out to the residents they serve.
“We use our emergency vehicles for the churches when they do their little parades. We use them at school parades and then Oktoberfest, so we’re just trying to get in the community, let them know we’re here,” said Howard James, Chief of the Moselle Volunteer Fire Department.
The event was also held in honor of several Moselle firefighters who’ve died in recent years.
