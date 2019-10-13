Gametime - Week 8 of high school football

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Week 8 of the high school football slate featured many key region contests. Here’s a look at some of the Friday night scores from around the Pine Belt:
- Columbia (36) Jefferson Davis (22)
- West Marion (12) Magee (7)
- Petal (27) Brandon (24)
- Oak Grove (55) Meridian (6)
- West Jones (37) Forest Hill (18)
- Wayne County (42) East Central (40)
- Picayune (48) Hattiesburg (15)
- Collins (16) North Forrest (0)
- Seminary (46) Tylertown (7)
- Lumberton (69) Salem (6)
- Northeast Jones (16) Florence (0)
- Greene County (40) FCAHS (0)
- Enterprise (28) Mize (22)
- Poplarville (41) Stone (14)
- PCS (7) Simpson Academy (14)
- Sacred Heart (0) Leake County (32)
- South Jones (21) Jim Hill (20)
- East Marion (40) St. Patrick (17)
- Long Beach (14) Pearl River Central (28)
- Northwest Rankin (35) George County (0)
- Sebastopol (0) Mount Olive (28)
- Wayne Academy (6) Leake Academy (41)
