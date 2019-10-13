Gametime - Week 8 of high school football

By Taylor Curet | October 13, 2019 at 12:13 AM CDT - Updated October 13 at 12:13 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Week 8 of the high school football slate featured many key region contests. Here’s a look at some of the Friday night scores from around the Pine Belt:

  • Columbia (36) Jefferson Davis (22)
  • West Marion (12) Magee (7)
  • Petal (27) Brandon (24)
  • Oak Grove (55) Meridian (6)
  • West Jones (37) Forest Hill (18)
  • Wayne County (42) East Central (40)
  • Picayune (48) Hattiesburg (15)
  • Collins (16) North Forrest (0)
  • Seminary (46) Tylertown (7)
  • Lumberton (69) Salem (6)
  • Northeast Jones (16) Florence (0)
  • Greene County (40) FCAHS (0)
  • Enterprise (28) Mize (22)
  • Poplarville (41) Stone (14)
  • PCS (7) Simpson Academy (14)
  • Sacred Heart (0) Leake County (32)
  • South Jones (21) Jim Hill (20)
  • East Marion (40) St. Patrick (17)
  • Long Beach (14) Pearl River Central (28)
  • Northwest Rankin (35) George County (0)
  • Sebastopol (0) Mount Olive (28)
  • Wayne Academy (6) Leake Academy (41)

