Cooler weather and rain chances expected for the coming week

The forecast for tonight calls for mostly to partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. During the day, on Monday, expect mostly cloudy weather with about a 10% chance for some light rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Tuesday looks to be the wettest day of the week with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some of the rain may be heavy at times. Highs will be in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 60s. By Wednesday a cold front will pass through the area with a 30% chance of light rain in the morning followed by clearing skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s to around 50. Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 70s on Thursday and in the upper 70s on Friday. Lows will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s. A little warmer weather is forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance for a shower with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower to mid 60s. Rain returns on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the 60s. The chance for rain is 40%.