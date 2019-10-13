Bryant bounces back to lead Missouri over Mississippi

The Tigers broke off six plays of 20 yards or more in the second half. On Missouri’s first drive of the third quarter, Rountree burst through the left side of the line, stepped out of a diving tackle attempt by cornerback Jaylon Jones and raced 41 yards for a touchdown. Later in the third period, Downing plowed through the right side, broke into the clear and dragged Jones for the last 4 yards of a 58-yard touchdown run that gave the Tigers a 28-7 lead.