Weather will remain cloudy and cool through the weekend

Expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the mid-50s. On Sunday, you can look for a stray shower. However, most of you will not see one. Highs under cloudy skies will be in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. More of the same weather is expected on Monday with a chance for an isolated shower with highs in the upper 70s and lows returning to the upper 60s by Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, there will be a good chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s. The chance for rain is 60%. By Wednesday we have only isolated showers in the forecast for the morning hours with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Thursday looks to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the lower 50s. On Friday, you can expect a 20% chance for a shower with highs in the upper 70s and lows around 60. Showers will increase somewhat on Saturday with highs in the lower 80s. The chance for rain is 30%.