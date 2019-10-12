State VA cemetery presented national award in Collins

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - Staff at a Mississippi veterans cemetery have been recognized for superior maintenance work and service to veterans’ families.
The staff at the North Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Kilmichael got an Operational Excellence Award from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Collins Friday morning.
The award was for a perfect score the cemetery received after an inspection last March.
It was presented during a monthly Mississippi VA Board meeting at the State Veterans Home.
“[The cemeteries] go through a number of assessment items, almost 100, that actually assess the appearance of the cemetery, how they treat our veterans and their families, the customer service, how they keep records,” said Randy Reeves, Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Reeves presented the award to the cemetery staff.
“For any cemetery, national, state or tribal, to get a perfect score during their survey and their inspection is absolutely phenomenal, and really almost unheard of,” said Stacey Pickering, executive director of Mississippi Veterans Affairs.
The cemetery in Kilmichael is the first state VA cemetery to get a perfect score from an inspection in four years.
