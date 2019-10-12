Police: 4 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Brooklyn

NYPD investigates the scene of a shooting in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Authorities responded to a call about shots fired just before 7 a.m. and found four men dead in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn at an address that corresponds to a private social club according to an online map of the street. A woman and two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries. (Source: AP/Jeenah Moon)