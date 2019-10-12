Manhunt continues for escaped Jones Co. inmate

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities are still searching for an inmate who escaped from the Jones County Jail on Friday afternoon.
Maj. Jamie Tedford, with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, said 26-year-old Manueal Garcia escaped from deputies through an open door around 3 p.m. after being transported back to the jail following his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.
Garcia was booked into the Jones County Jail around 2:30 a.m. Friday on charges of introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and resisting arrest, among other misdemeanor charges. His bond was set at $50,000 during his initial court appearance.
Tedford said deputies are still searching for Garcia and will continue to do so until he is finally found.
Officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for Garcia and to report any sightings by calling 911.
