2 injured, 1 critically in Jones Co. rollover crash

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were injured in a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 15 in Jones County on Saturday morning.
Glade and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to the single vehicle crash around 9 a.m.
Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner said three people in a Ford Ranger were headed north on the highway when the truck left the roadway, hit a tree and rolled over.
Two people were ejected from the truck with one sustaining serious injuries, Bumgardner said.
The person who was critically injured was airlifted to Forrest General Hospital by Rescue 7, and Emserv Ambulance Service took the other person to the South Central Regional Hospital emergency room.
Neither person was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Mississippi Highway Patrol, Jones County District Attorney’s Office personnel and Jones County Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
