Gulf Coast’s Armorbearers rebuilding vets home destroyed by fire

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A Gulf Coast organization, which helps disabled veterans with housing needs, was in Forrest County Saturday morning to begin rebuilding the home of an Iraq War veteran that was destroyed by fire in 2018.
The group, Armorbearers, based in Pass Christian, put in water lines and did other work on the property of Mississippi National Guard veteran Jack Walker.
He was disabled in 2005 when his Humvee was hit by an IED.
Walker’s home near Camp Shelby was destroyed by a fire in April of 2018.
Members of Armorbearers are hoping local construction experts will assist them in building Walker’s new home.
“We’re doing this in phases, and if you can imagine the phases of construction, the phases of a house build, so it’s not all-encompassing,” said Ron Laabs, chairman of the board of Armorbearers. “We’re doing it in phases. Right now, we’re concentrating on the rough in plumbing, the foundation work, getting us a framer lined up and material for the framing.”
Laabs said he’d like to have the home finished by spring of 2020.
You can volunteer for the organization by visiting its Facebook page, or you can go online to by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.