Firefighting in Covington Co. improves after 8 graduate with Level One certification

COVINGTON COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Fire officials in Covington County say the quality of volunteer firefighting has improved following the graduation of eight firefighters from a state certification course.
Training for the course started last April and firefighters received their final skills testing in Jackson in mid-September.
“We hope it helps with the rating bureau, that’s the main thing,” said Hunter McPhail, one of the firefighters who now has Level One volunteer firefighter certification. “And then also, another main part of it is when you’re on a fire scene, you know who’s got your back and who’s trained and what they’re trained up to.”
“I’m looking forward to moving on to Level Two as well as I’m pursuing going into EMT school and just trying to get all the education I can get,” said Leanne Yates, another graduate of the certification course.
Covington County Fire Coordinator Drew Craft says nearly half of the volunteer firefighters in Covington County now have Level One certification.
