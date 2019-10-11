Manhunt underway for escaped inmate in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Jones County Jail on Friday afternoon.
Maj. Jamie Tedford, with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, said 26-year-old Manueal Garcia escaped from deputies around 3 p.m. after being transported back to the jail following his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.
Tedford said deputies are actively searching for Garcia in the area around the jail. Garcia was last seen wearing a black and white Jones County inmate jumpsuit but could be trying to find new clothes to change into, Tedford said.
Officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for Garcia and to report any sightings by calling 911.
According to online records, Garcia was booked into the Jones County Jail around 2:30 a.m. Friday on charges of introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and resisting arrest, among other misdemeanor charges. Jail records show his bond was set at $50,000 during his initial court appearance.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.