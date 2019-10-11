Jones College steamrolls Northeast MS, 35-3

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - For the third straight week, Jones College put up over 400 yards of offense while limiting its opponent to less than 200 yards – it resulted in a third straight win.
The No. 12 Bobcats dominated Northeast Mississippi 35-3 on Thursday to improve to 5-2 (3-1 MACJC).
Of Jones’ 434 yards, 334 came on the ground led by freshman Ladamian Webb’s 169 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore Kalyn Grandberry added 149 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Mike Cockream led the way with eight tackles while Columbia grad Kevon Cloyd notched a career-high seven tackles and one sack as the Bobcats yielded just 190 yards.
Jones College visits Copiah-Lincoln next Saturday at 3 p.m.
