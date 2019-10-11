High School Football Recap: Week VIII; Part I

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. _ Freshman running back Tyrick Jones led a Bay Springs High School ground game that saw 11 players rush for a combined 383 yards and seven touchdowns Thursday night in a 50-0 victory over Puckett High School.
Jones ran for 195 yards and two scores on 16 carries as the Bulldogs (6-1, 1-1 Region 5-2A) shrugged off their first loss of the season to swamp the Wolves (5-3, 1-1).
Bay Springs led 24-0 after one period and 38-0 at halftime.
Senior Chase Wilson ran for 79 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Senior Malik Holliday ran for 21 yards and a touchdown on three carries and freshman Isaiah Boyd had 16 yards and a touchdown on three carries.
Freshman Jamare Holliday added a 20-yard touchdown run and junior Drequan Myers ran in a 2-point conversion.
Senior Peyton Pickens had nine tackles, including two sacks, while junior Eddie Payton finished with four tackles, including three sacks.
Bay Springs will host Mize High School at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18.
NATCHEZ, Miss (WDAM) _ Senior running back Amir Smith ran for two scores Thursday night, and the Golden Tornadoes scored on an interception return, a fumble return and a kickoff return to win their fourth consecutive game.
Laurel rushed for 265 yards, with sophomore Kiron Benjamin running for 70 yards on 11 carries, junior Dexter Scott going for 56 yards and a touchdown on five carries and Smith adding 60 yards on six carries.
Junior quarterback Xavier Evans completed 6-of-9 passes for 47 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 79 yards on four carries.
Junior Ajaveon Hatten had two catches for 31 yards and a touchdown against the Bulldogs (3-4, 1-2 Region 3-5A).
Freshman linebacker Jeremy Porter scored on an interception return, junior defensive lineman Rashad Love returned a fumble for a touchdown and senior receiver Jeremiah Henderson took a kickoff all the back for another score.
The Golden Tornadoes (6-1, 3-0 region) will travel cross county to take on West Jones High School in a region clash at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18.
UNION, Miss. (WDAM) _ Union senior quarterback Colby Ferguson threw for three touchdowns Thursday night, as the Yellowjackets flew past the visiting Red Devils.
Union (6-1) took a 20-0 lead in the first quarter, then added touchdowns in each of the second and third quarters as Stringer lost its second consecutive game.
Ferguson completed 6-of-9 passes for 170 yards for Union. Junior Mark Jones hauled in four passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns and senior Jamarion Harmon had two catches for 36 yards and a score,
Sophomore Kenyon Clay ran for 71 yards and touchdown on only four carries and freshman Carlos Hickmon went for 25 yards and a touchdown on just three carries.
The Red Devils (3-5) will return to Region 4-1A play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18 when they host Leake County High School.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.