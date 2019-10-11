GOOD NEWS: Kindness spreading throughout South Jones High School

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - An electrifying student body that has some major team spirit, students at South Jones High School are doing more than just cheering on their Braves.
“Everybody is a friend,” student Kaitlyn Millsap said. “I love our acts of kindness around the school.”
They are spreading simple selfless acts throughout the halls at South Jones Junior and Senior High School.
“Kids all over are doing random acts of kindness," Burns said. "They are excited about it and doing whatever they can because they love being kind and they love making other people feel good about themselves.”
It’s a cool new trend with a motivating mission, be considerate and be kind. Teachers and students are taking kindness to the next level practicing what they teach.
“Opening the door, smiling at someone, telling someone thank you, and a pat on the back," South Jones High School teacher Michelle Blackwell said. "That simple gesture can be something that makes a difference in that child’s life.”
The idea from a book exploded into a compassionate culture where students and teachers are being recognized for simply, being nice.
“I just feel like it is so important we teach our children that kindness comes from your heart," Blackwell said. "It doesn’t cost you a cent to be kind to someone.”
“I think it is awesome," South Jones High School Supervising Principal B.R. Jones said. "The culture of kindness that’s been created in such a short amount of time, being able to see kids excited about being good to one another and being good to others is a principle is just awesome you know.”
“We recognize them," South Jones High School Library Media Specialist Otha Keys said. "If we have a pep rally, we will call them out at the pep rally, and they get rewarded in front of all of their peers. They get a t-shirt and a certificate with a quote about kindness.”
Inspiring words now cover the halls and walls. A foundation of friendliness building an empire at South Jones.
“Kindness spreads out and it not only touches you, but it also touches others,” Keys said. "The groups of friends are not as clicky as they used to be. Now, it’s like hey that’s my friend.
“Everyone has been really nice and it’s really cool,” Burns added.
