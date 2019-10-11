Deputies looking for runaway teen in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is asking members of the community to be on the lookout for a runaway teen.
According to the sheriff’s office, 17-year-old Emerald Logan left her home on John Evans Road in Petal on Thursday.
Emerald is 5-foot-2, weighs 180 pounds, has blue eyes and light reddish-brown hair. Emerald also has a piercing in her right nostril. She was last seen wearing white shoes and carrying a neon yellow backpack.
If you see Emerald or have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800.
