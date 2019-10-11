Camp Shelby Rails to Trails now open to public

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Since 2009, Camp Shelby has been working to create an outdoor running trail that utilizes the old Mississippi Central Railroad that used to travel throughout the post.
“We began to realize that there is so much history involved in our rails,” said Sidney Collins, Camp Shelby Public Works manager. “The rails paving area that we have; the original mouth incorporates the pedestrian plaza were all of the soldiers and service members and civilians that came to Camp Shelby during World War II and Korea actually disembarked.”
With help from the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the Rails to Trails pathway is now complete.
"I feel like it's a great project,” said Southern District Transportation Commissioner Tom King. “It's very well done and very well mapped out. It's good. It's where the old Mississippi Central Railroad bed used to be. It's making the old become new again. People walk, soldiers do a lot of walking. I was a soldier once, so I know what it's about and what it takes. As a veteran, it's just an honor to do this for Camp Shelby."
Hundreds of schools and community members participated in Thursdays grand opening 5K run.
"We’re here for everyone to use,” said Collins. “Having the young people run their first event on it just gives it a little more publicity and let’s people know we’re here, we’re and asset and we would love for you to come.”
