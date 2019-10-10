Video shows clerk grab suspect’s gun during hotel robbery

October 10, 2019 at 2:12 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 2:12 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A man who police say had his gun taken away from him during a robbery at a Kentucky hotel has been arrested, according a report from WKYT.

Cory Phillips, 26, of Paducah, was arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday, according to the Paducah Police Department.

Police said Phillips was the man who robbed the Country Inn and Suites on Monday night.

Surveillance video from the hotel shows a man wearing a shirt around his face and a University of Alabama sock hat enter the hotel with a gun and go behind the front desk.

The clerk shows the suspect to the other side of the desk before throwing money onto the counter.

While the suspect is gathering the money, he can be seen putting his gun down on the counter.

The clerk then grabs the gun and points it at the suspect, who runs off.

The suspect then came back into the hotel, but the clerk pointed the gun at him again. He ran away again.

Police said when Phillips was pulled over for a routine traffic stop, he was acting nervous.

Officers found a computer that had been reported stolen from a home in the car, along with a white t-shirt like the one found near the scene of the hotel robbery.

Phillips was interviewed by police and then charged with robbery and receiving stolen property.

Time: 10:01 p.m. Date: Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 Location: Country Inn and Suites, 145 McBride Lane, Paducah Suspect(s): White male, thin build, with curly, blond hair, wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt, jeans, white shoes, a white shirt around his face and an Alabama University sock hat. Paducah police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed the Country Inn and Suites Monday night. An employee told police the man came in and brandished a handgun, demanding money. The clerk eventually threw money on the counter and the robber placed his gun on the countertop to put the money into a plastic bag. The clerk grabbed the gun and pointed it at the robber and he fled. He came back inside the business, and the clerk again pointed the gun at him. The robber then turned and fled in a dark-colored passenger car. The handgun was recovered at the scene. The white shirt and sock hat were recovered nearby on McBride Lane. Paducah police detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550. Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play. Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

