Petal community holds domestic violence vigil

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Community members gathered to Hinton Park in Petal for the city’s first domestic violence candlelight vigil.
“Domestic violence is one of the most unreported crimes,” said organizer Miranda Williams. “A lot of people are either scared or ashamed and they shouldn’t have to be.”
The vigil was held to honor those who have survived or are currently dealing with domestic violence.
“Studies have shown that one in three women will be abused in a relationship, and one in four men will be abused in a relationship,” Williams said. “We wanted to bring awareness to that and provide materials from different organizations that could help you if you are a victim.”
Several domestic violence organizations took to the podium to talk about the importance of spreading awareness.
Chief Police Matthew Hiatt said events like this are important because it shows the city and community cares.
“I wanted to just confirm with those listening and those here that they can count on us," Hiatt said. “This is a place that they can call, or they can come, and they will get help. We will not rest until they have a better tomorrow.”
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
