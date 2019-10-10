50 people receive certificate of citizenship at USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The process to become a citizen can be long and difficult, but for 50 people their wait is over.
At the University of Southern Mississippi Thursday a naturalization ceremony was held to showcase those receiving their certificate of citizenship.
One of the people gaining citizenship has a special bond with students at Presbyterian Christian School.
Portia Robinson was a lunch room aid there while taking her citizenship test and remembers the students helping her study.
“The fifth graders, they used to come through with questionnaire and they used to quiz me," Robinson said. “Believe me, sometimes I was like, ‘Uh, you caught me off guard.’ So, they helped a lot, they helped me through this, you know… the steppingstones.”
On man, Kamal Sleiman, waited 17 years for this day and was excited for it to come.
“It’s an honor to become a citizen and to be a part of this community," Sleiman said. “And to bring value and add value to the community just like we received from everybody here."
