LIST: Pine Belt high schools reschedule football games

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Pine Belt high schools have rescheduled football games due to the possibility of storms Friday night.
The following teams will play on Thursday night:
- Laurel at Natchez
- Newton County Academy at Sylva Bay Academy
- Puckett at Bay Springs
- Purvis at Sumrall
- Stringer at Union
- Taylorsville at Heidelberg
All games will kick off at 7 p.m.
The following games are still scheduled to take place on Friday night:
- Brandon at Petal
- Columbia at Jefferson Davis County
- Florence at Northeast Jones
- Forest Hill at West Jones
- Greene County at Forrest County AHS
- Magee at West Marion
- North Forrest at Collins
- Oak Grove at Meridian
- Picayune at Hattiesburg
- Salem at Lumberton
- Tylertown at Seminary
- East Marion at St. Patrick
- Enterprise at Mize
- Long Beach at Pearl River Central
- Northwest Rankin at George County
- Poplarville at Stone
- PCS at Simpson Academy
- Richton at Resurrection Catholic
- Sacred Heart at Leake County
- Sebastopol at Mount Olive
- South Jones at Jim Hill
- Wayne Academy at Leake Academy
- Wayne County at East Central
- Yazoo County at Raleigh
All games will kick off at 7 p.m.
We will update this list as more schools make decisions.
