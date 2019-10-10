LIST: Pine Belt high schools reschedule football games

October 9, 2019 at 7:34 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 7:34 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Pine Belt high schools have rescheduled football games due to the possibility of storms Friday night.

The following teams will play on Thursday night:

  • Laurel at Natchez
  • Newton County Academy at Sylva Bay Academy
  • Puckett at Bay Springs
  • Purvis at Sumrall
  • Stringer at Union
  • Taylorsville at Heidelberg

All games will kick off at 7 p.m.

The following games are still scheduled to take place on Friday night:

  • Brandon at Petal
  • Columbia at Jefferson Davis County
  • Florence at Northeast Jones
  • Forest Hill at West Jones
  • Greene County at Forrest County AHS
  • Magee at West Marion
  • North Forrest at Collins
  • Oak Grove at Meridian
  • Picayune at Hattiesburg
  • Salem at Lumberton
  • Tylertown at Seminary
  • East Marion at St. Patrick
  • Enterprise at Mize
  • Long Beach at Pearl River Central
  • Northwest Rankin at George County
  • Poplarville at Stone
  • PCS at Simpson Academy
  • Richton at Resurrection Catholic
  • Sacred Heart at Leake County
  • Sebastopol at Mount Olive
  • South Jones at Jim Hill
  • Wayne Academy at Leake Academy
  • Wayne County at East Central
  • Yazoo County at Raleigh

All games will kick off at 7 p.m.

We will update this list as more schools make decisions.

