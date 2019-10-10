Jones College enters final stretch of the season

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College notched another complete performance on Saturday in its 49-6 win over PRCC.
The No. 12 Bobcats (4-2, 3-1 MACJC) racked up 448 yards of offense while limiting the Wildcats to just 100 yards.
Sophomore Fred Barnum put together one of his better performances of the season, completing 14 of 21 passes for 263 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.
“With all the meetings and everything going on, everybody’s just gelling together even better,” Barnum said. “It’s helped us out a lot the last couple weeks.”
“Fred’s a special person,” said Jones head coach Steve Buckley. “He’s a 4.0 student, he does everything we ask him to do on and off the field. Fred’s not going to win a lot of games with his legs nor his arm but he’s a smart quarterback. He’s a great decision-maker.”
The Bobcats will need more outings like that from Barnum as they enter the final three-game stretch of the season, beginning with Northeast Mississippi (3-3, 2-2 MACJC) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
“You look at [Northeast] defensively, they’re one of the top defenses in the state,” Buckley said. “They’re giving up 14 points a game, they’re very competitive. We’re still alive in this thing. I’ve said this many times this year, it’s a crazy year in junior college football. There’s been a lot of upsets. It’s kind of a topsy-turvy so-to-speak season. We can control our own destiny right now and we’re just taking it one game at a time. We’ve got three important games and it starts Thursday night with Northeast.”
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.