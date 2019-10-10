Hub City Parks & Rec to host annual senior health fair

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its annual senior health fair at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center on Friday, Oct. 11.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. until noon and will feature activities and vendor booths for those planning to attend.
Seniors Programming Coordinator Chay Chapman said vendors who provide senior-oriented services from all over the area will be at the health fair to provide information and interactive demonstrations.
“The senior health fair is targeted toward Hattiesburg’s senior population and caregivers,” said Chapman. “Vendors who provide senior-oriented services from all over the area will be onsite to provide information and interactive demonstrations to all participants.”
Vendors will provide door prizes that will be given away throughout the morning.
Chapman said the parks and recreation department is dedicated to providing senior citizens in the city a way to meet their physical and social needs through these types of events.
“The City of Hattiesburg’s Parks and Recreation Department is dedicated to providing our senior citizens a safe and cost-efficient way to meet their physical activity and social needs,” said Chapman. “Through programming weekly activities and events built on this foundation, it is our hope that these programming opportunities will lead and guide them to live a healthy and active lifestyle. This annual event is one part of fulfilling that mission.”
Vitalant will be hosting a blood drive during the event. The South Mississippi Art Association will be showcasing artwork and more surprises for attendees.
