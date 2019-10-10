Hattiesburg’s Gayden Hence a special teams weapon for PRCC

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Folks around Hattiesburg may recognize Pearl River Community College’s punter as a former Tiger.
Then again, they may not because Hattiesburg didn’t do a whole lot of punting when Gayden Hence was in high school.
The PRCC freshman is getting plenty of opportunities in Poplarville. Hence’s 45 punts are the most in the MACJC. He’s averaging 40.6 yards with a long of 80.
The former soccer and track star at Hattiesburg High has also connected on two of his three field goal attempts with a long of 37 yards.
"[It’s] a lot different than high school because in high school you're just punting to get field position but here they treat me like a golfer with different clubs,” Hence said. “You have to get a different swing every time ‘cause you want to get field position or you want to pin them out of bounds or something like that. It's making me better. Getting out there and getting way more reps than I even got in practice last year. I'm just glad for the opportunity."
“He puts a lot of work into it,” said PRCC head coach Ted Egger. “He takes pride in what he does. He’s got a tremendous leg and he’s really athletic so we’re excited about the things he’s done and brought to our football program.”
