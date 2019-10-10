141 bids received for Forrest County tax-forfeited property auction

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann’s office reported 141 bids have been received as of Thursday on 87 parcels of tax-forfeited properties in Forrest County.
Potential bidders have less than a week to place their bids in the online auction that that features property in Hattiesburg and Petal.
Forty-one parcels were sold to “buy it now” bidders for a total of $24,539.89. These bidders were allowed to match or exceed a set offer amount to buy the property before the close of the auction, according to the news release from the Secretary of State’s office.
The auction began Sept. 18, 2019 and will close on Oct. 16 at 11:59 p.m.
You can submit bids through the Secretary of State’s website. There are a total of 300 properties valued at over $1.6 million available in the auction.
“Buying tax-forfeited property gives you the opportunity to own land in Forrest County and helps communities by returning parcels to the tax rolls,” stated Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, who launched online auctions in July 2016.
For more information, contact the Public Lands Division of the Secretary of State’s office at 601-359-5156.
