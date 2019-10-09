State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council members announced

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Education on Wednesday named the 83 high school juniors and seniors and college freshman who will make up the inaugural State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council.
Students from several Pine Belt schools were selected for membership. Terms for participating students will span two school years.
The purpose of the council is to give students a voice to share thoughts and opinions on the direction of educational policies and opportunities in the State of Mississippi.
“I’m looking forward to hearing directly from students on issues of importance to them,” State Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright said. “As our clients, we want to make sure public education provides them with the knowledge and skills they need to be successful. The council also allows students to interact with their peers from around the state and learn from one another.”
More than 150 students from across the state applied for membership on the council. The council will meet once during each spring and fall semester of the school year.
Here is a list of Pine Belt students selected for membership on the council:
- Elisha Brown: Columbia High School
- Jade Thompson: Columbia High School
- Hannah Watts: Columbia High School
- Shantel Rich: Columbia High School
- Leah Nolan: Columbia High School
- Alvin Jones: Heidelberg High School
- Emonie Brumfield: Heidelberg High School
- Jadalyn Polk: Heidelberg High School
- Emily Suzanne Byrd: South Jones High School
- Cydney Robertson: South Jones High School
- Destiny Lewis: Laurel High School
- Jaymar T.K. Jackson Jr.: : Laurel High School
- Wade Parker: : Laurel High School
- William Baggett: Petal High School
- Audrey Wohlscheid: Stringer Attendance Center
- Weghan Cosper-Gamache: Stringer Attendance Center
To see the full list of council members, click here.
