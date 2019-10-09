PRCC Homecoming 2019 this Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College will host its 2019 Homecoming festivities on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Here are the scheduled activities that will happen at the PRCC campus in Perkinston.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – PRCC Wildcat Cheer Clinic at the Marvin R. White Coliseum, and it is open to children 2 and up.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Visit the PRCC Museum and see new college history exhibits for 2019
10:30 a.m. – Voices Ensemble and Alumni Open House at the Alumni House and Gazebo
11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Community Carnival open to the public at “The Prowl” in front of the Garvin H. Johnston Library
11 a.m. – Luncheon for Homecoming Alumni/Sports Hall of Fame/1969 Reunion in the Olivia Bender Cafeteria in Crosby Hall
1 p.m. – 1969 Reunion Tent at the South End Zone at Dobie Holden Stadium
2 p.m. – Kick-Off Pearl River Wildcats vs Southwest Bears at the Dobie Holden Stadium
