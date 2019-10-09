Lumberton honors victims, survivors of domestic violence

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Lumberton city officials gathered with law enforcement officers and victims of domestic violence to raise awareness of that issue Wednesday morning.
Mayor Quincy Rogers signed a proclamation during an event at city hall honoring those who’ve been victims of domestic violence. The order proclaims October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the City of Lumberton.
During the event, victims spoke and dozens of purple balloons were released in memory of those affected by domestic violence.
