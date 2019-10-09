Look Up: The ISS will fly overhead in the coming nights

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Fall weather has finally arrived in the Pine Belt, and you may want to take advantage of it by having something fun to do with your whole family. Over the next several nights, you’re going to get a pretty neat experience and you won’t even need a satellite dish to view it.
The International Space Station will be passing overhead during the next several nights. The station, which is about the size of a football field, shines like a star in the night as sunlight is reflected off its exterior, creating a cool experience for the whole family to see.
“And the best part about this is that you don’t need a telescope or binoculars to see it. They can be helpful, but all you really need is your naked eyes. So, just look to the northwest sky tonight at 7:46 p.m. and look for a slow-moving star. It will get brighter as it moves across the sky, almost directly overhead in the Pine Belt. It will be visible for about 5 minutes, so this is what you’re going to be looking for. A slow-moving star, which is going to get brighter and brighter as it moves across the sky, and it will move about that fast. It is a totally awesome sight to see,” said WDAM Meteorologist Patrick Bigbie
“Now if you can't see it tonight, don't worry. You'll have several other opportunities to catch it as well. One of them will happen tomorrow, on Thursday at 6:58 p.m. central time and be visible for 6 minutes moving northwest to southeast and again on Saturday at 6:57 p.m. That one will be visible for 6 minutes as it moves overhead, again from northwest to southeast.”
These won’t be the only times you will be able to see the space station. In fact, you normally get several opportunities a month, and there are even apps for your phone that will notify you before it moves overhead.
So be sure to take some time with your family to get together to see this awesome sight.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.