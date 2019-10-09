Look Up: The ISS will fly overhead in the coming nights

“And the best part about this is that you don’t need a telescope or binoculars to see it. They can be helpful, but all you really need is your naked eyes. So, just look to the northwest sky tonight at 7:46 p.m. and look for a slow-moving star. It will get brighter as it moves across the sky, almost directly overhead in the Pine Belt. It will be visible for about 5 minutes, so this is what you’re going to be looking for. A slow-moving star, which is going to get brighter and brighter as it moves across the sky, and it will move about that fast. It is a totally awesome sight to see,” said WDAM Meteorologist Patrick Bigbie