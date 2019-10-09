High School Football Recap: Week 7; Part 3

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) _ Wayne County High School junior running back Shadamien Williamson rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries to pace the War Eagles past Pearl River Central High School 21-6 Friday.
Senior quarterback Zhakerreun Wesley ran for 110 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries as Wayne County remained unbeaten in Region 4-5A.
Pearl River Central senior running back Detrich Spikes ran for 153 yards on 15, while junior Ty Herring added 92 yards on 22 carries.
Senior Sam Lambert accounted for the Blue Devils’ points with a pair of field goals, including a 43-yarder.
The War Eagles (4-2, 2-0 region) will travel to Moss Point at 7 p.m. Friday to take on East Central High School. The Hornets (4-2, 1-1) defeated Long Beach High School 63-18 Friday.
The Blue Devils (2-4, 1-1) will host Long Beach High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bearcats (1-5, 0-2) dropped a 63-18 decision to East Central High School Friday.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) _ Junior quarterback Xavier Evans threw for two scores and ran for two others as the Golden Tornadoes finished off the Panthers Monday night in a weather-delayed Region 3-5A game.
Evans completed 22-of-27 passes for 210 yards, including scoring passes to sophomore Kiron Benjamin and junior Kanarius Johnson. Evans also ran for 120 yards and two scores on 11 carries.
Johnson caught six passes for 88 yards and a touchdown and Benjamin had two catches for 15 yards and a touchdown.
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) _ Six different players scored a touchdown as the Tornadoes won their fourth consecutive ballgame.
Junior quarterback Hunter Robinson completed 6-of-8 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Robinson ran for 24 yards and a score on eight carries.
Senior Jessie Johnson had two catches for 117 yards and a touchdown while junior Nick Lower grabbed a 5-yard scoring pass.
The Tornadoes (5-1, 2-0) will visit Natchez High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (3-3, 1-1) dropped their Region 3-5A opener Friday to Jackson Wingfield High School, 28-6.
Junior Ty Badon rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, senior Cole Chabert ran for 34 yards and a touchdown on three carries and sophomore Keoki Laphand had 38 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Robinson had two, 2-point conversion runs, while Laphand added a 2-point conversion run.
The Tomcats (1-4, 0-1 Region 7-4A) will host Poplarville High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Hornets (2-4) opened region play with a 44-0 victory Friday over Forrest County Agricultural High School.
The Tornadoes (4-3, 1-0) will visit Sumrall High at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bobcats (3-4, 0-1) fell 49-7 Friday to Greene County High School.
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _Senior Drake Henderson, sophomore Dallarus Cooper and freshman K.J. Miller each accounted for two touchdowns as the Wildcats dominated the Bobcats in the Region 7-4A opener for each.
Miller ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries. Cooper, who ran for 48 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, scored on a 95-yard kickoff return as well.
Henderson netted just 6 yards on five carries but scored two rushing touchdowns. Henderson also ran for two, 2-point conversions. Freshman Devin Duett had a 35-yard fumble return.
Sumrall, which managed just 108 yards total offense, got 21 yards and a touchdown from sophomore J.J. Parker.
The Bobcats (3-4, 0-1 region) will host Purvis High School at 7 p.m. The Tornadoes (4-3, 1-0) defeated Stone High School 42-40 Friday.
The Wildcats (3-3, 1-0) will host Forrest County Agricultural High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Aggies (2-4, 0-1) lost 44-0 to Poplarville High School Friday.
